iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 8,269,800.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.95% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,039 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $57.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.