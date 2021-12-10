iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 1-Year High at $191.01

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $191.01 and last traded at $190.96, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

