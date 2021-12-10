iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells $120,750.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 246,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,864. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

