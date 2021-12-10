Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $616.92 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $649.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $273.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

