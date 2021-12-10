Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,136 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $132,582,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,732,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,931,000 after purchasing an additional 317,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39.

