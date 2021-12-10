Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.1% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 530.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $243.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.35 and a 200 day moving average of $241.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $157.83 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

