Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 20,784 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,784 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $471.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.