Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 72,633 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,633 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.49 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

