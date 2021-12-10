Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €41.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.44 ($45.44).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

