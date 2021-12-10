Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €41.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.44 ($45.44).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

