Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €120.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($139.33) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.91 ($117.88).

EPA SAN opened at €84.09 ($94.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.06 and a 200-day moving average of €86.52. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

