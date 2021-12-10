Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $85.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 804,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after acquiring an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

