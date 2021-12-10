Jeri J. Harman Buys 5,240 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $25,099.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NNBR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 93,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NNBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NN during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

