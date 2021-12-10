Jetcoin Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $527,818.07 and $88,430.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00040253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00209680 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

