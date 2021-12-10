JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 654,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,248,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,795,000 after buying an additional 52,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.55. 20,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.