JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for JLM Couture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLM Couture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.