John S. Stafford III Buys 50,000 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aware stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aware during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Aware during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aware by 40.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 404,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aware by 29,444.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWRE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aware in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

