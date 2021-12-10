Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.99 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

