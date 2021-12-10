Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average is $166.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

