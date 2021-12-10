Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOLT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of BOLT opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,521,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

