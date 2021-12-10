JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.29 ($104.82).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR HFG opened at €78.34 ($88.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €82.69 and a 200-day moving average of €83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.14.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.