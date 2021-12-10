Judy G. Hamel Sells 5,011 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $100.60. 1,465,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,630. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $12,140,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.