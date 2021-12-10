JulSwap Price Down 32.6% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $766,784.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.51 or 0.08275140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00083865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,113.46 or 1.00124296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

