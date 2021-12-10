Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Up 4.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €44.94 ($50.49) and last traded at €44.80 ($50.34). 80,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.96 ($48.27).

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.61.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

