Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $96.92

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.92, but opened at $93.32. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $93.74, with a volume of 838 shares traded.

KALU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $44,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,550 shares of company stock worth $380,807. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 178,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

