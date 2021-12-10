Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KARO opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

