Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

KSPN stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

