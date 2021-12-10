Keith Albrecht Sells 4,633 Shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Stock

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Director Keith Albrecht sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $22,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Albrecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Keith Albrecht sold 16,381 shares of Polar Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $75,844.03.

Shares of POLA stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Polar Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 27.73% and a negative net margin of 36.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 11,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

