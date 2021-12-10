Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,477 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

