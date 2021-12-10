Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 19,517 Shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 24.64% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of FPXE opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

