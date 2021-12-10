Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,150 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

