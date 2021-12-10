Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Roku by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $235.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.94 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.27.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

