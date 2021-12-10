Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,061 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,992,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $48.03 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

