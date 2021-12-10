Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,874,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,662 shares of company stock valued at $31,977,985. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

