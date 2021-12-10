KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 648.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

