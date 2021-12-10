Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kforce by 72.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 331.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 88,420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth $538,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 16.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

