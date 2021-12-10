Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $27.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.94. 195,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,287. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

