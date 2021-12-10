Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.73 ($115.42).

FRA KGX opened at €98.24 ($110.38) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.00. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

