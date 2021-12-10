Klaus A. Engel Sells 4,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after buying an additional 1,703,447 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

