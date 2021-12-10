Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $64.00 at Citigroup

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $340,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

