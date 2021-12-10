Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 43,618 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 875,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,618 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $26,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.