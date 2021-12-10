Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $663,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,028,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $128.68 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $133.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.