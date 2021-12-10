Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 23,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 59.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 137.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 137,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $281.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.61. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.46 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.