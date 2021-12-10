L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.
OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $36.26.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
