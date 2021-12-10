Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Shares of LAKE opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.82% of Lakeland Industries worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.