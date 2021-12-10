Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.83 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $24.83 million and $777,722.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

