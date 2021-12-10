Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$13.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price objective upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$702.73 million and a P/E ratio of 26.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.86. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of C$6.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

