Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $772.20

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 772.20 ($10.24) and traded as high as GBX 782.75 ($10.38). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 772 ($10.24), with a volume of 72,634 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 772.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 771.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £948.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

