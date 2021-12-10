Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,713.24.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,267.26 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,393.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,305.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

