Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Increased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up approximately 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 23.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

