Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Issue $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennox International to earn $13.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.42. 8,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,793. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.98 and its 200-day moving average is $323.34.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.86.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

